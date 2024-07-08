Saturday (July 6) saw the national team take on Switzerland in the quarter-final of Euros 2024.

Much the same as previous games, the first half and some of the second half was fairly non eventful – until Switzerland took the lead in the 75th minute. Not to worry though as Saka scored a wonder goal five minutes later.

A last ten minutes winner wasn’t meant to be, nor was any break of deadlock in the 30 minutes of extra time, so for the first time in this tournament, we were off to penalties.

Fans in a Northampton pub held their breath as they watched on, but thankfully Pickford saved Switzerland’s first penalty and the Three Lions scored all five of theirs.

England will now face Netherlands in the semi final on Wednesday (July 10) at 8pm.

Take a look at the pictures below of England fans nervously watching the quarter-final game at the Black Prince in Northampton.

1 . England's nail-biting penalties win in the quarter-final of Euros 2024 Football fans watching England vs Switzerland at The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, July 6, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . England's nail-biting penalties win in the quarter-final of Euros 2024 Football fans watching England vs Switzerland at The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . England's nail-biting penalties win in the quarter-final of Euros 2024 Football fans watching England vs Switzerland at The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, July 6, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

4 . England's nail-biting penalties win in the quarter-final of Euros 2024 Football fans watching England vs Switzerland at The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, July 6, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales