In pictures: Nearly £5,000 raised for Northampton cancer charity during annual water dash event

The Lewis Foundation’s water dash took place on Saturday (July 20) at Upton Country Park and saw participants get soaked while they completed the course.

Money raised at the event will help the charity continue providing free gift packs to those who are undergoing cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

Following the event, the charity announced on social media that £4,788.53 was raised, which equates to more than 1,327 gift packs. They also thanked those who took part or volunteered, and the event sponsors.

The charity said they would be back to do it all again in 2025, when the event will be “bigger and better”.

Take a look at the pictures below of The Lewis Foundation’s 2024 water dash event.

1 . The Lewis Foundation water dash 2024 Nearly £5,000 was raised at the annual event, which took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday July 20.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The Lewis Foundation water dash 2024 Nearly £5,000 was raised at the annual event, which took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday July 20.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The Lewis Foundation water dash 2024 Nearly £5,000 was raised at the annual event, which took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday July 20.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales