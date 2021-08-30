In pictures: Music lovers enjoy Northampton's Party in the Park 2021

Abington Park played host to several tribute acts for some of the world's best known artists this bank holiday weekend.

From ABBA, to Oasis and The Beatles, there was music on offer for the whole family to enjoy.

Yesterday (August 29), Little Chicks and Arianna Grande took to the stage as families and music lovers sang and danced the day away.

Below is a collection of photos from Party in the Park on Sunday.

1. Tribute acts entertained an audience at Abington Park's Party in the Park this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Tribute acts entertained an audience at Abington Park's Party in the Park this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Tribute acts entertained an audience at Abington Park's Party in the Park this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Tribute acts entertained an audience at Abington Park's Party in the Park this bank holiday weekend. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales