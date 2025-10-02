In pictures: More than 60 children and parents complete colour run to raise funds for Northamptonshire school

The event, held on Sunday September 28, was a 1.5, three or 4.5 kilometre race at Pitsford Quarry where participants were covered in different colours.

Organised by the Pitsford School Association team alongside parents Jamie Bennett and Dean Irons, the event aimed to raise money for activities for children at Pitsford Primary School. Jamie’s company Bennett Electrical also sponsored the event.

A spokeswoman from the Pitsford School Association team said: “All funds raised will go towards exciting activities for the children such as theatre trips and outdoor learning. The children have really taken this to heart and have been fabulously raising sponsorship funds.

“Funds are being collected this week with a big reveal at the next family assembly in school. We look on track to raise over £1,000."

The team also thanked Tracy and all the staff at T’s coffee shop and The Courtyard Creperie for keeping participants fuelled.

Plans are in place for another colour run in September next year.