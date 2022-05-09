IN PICTURES: More than 2,000 people attend Northampton Eid celebration as sun beams on community event

More than 2,000 people attended an Eid celebration in Northampton as the sun beamed down on the community event.

The sun was shining and helped bring out the crowds with lots of families from all over the town in attendance at The Racecourse on Saturday, May 7.

Organised by Northampton Town Council, the event saw staged events, stalls and funfair rides.

Northampton’s Mayor Councillor Rufia Ashraf opened the event and welcomed everyone by saying: “Eid is a special event in the life of Muslims.

"It is wonderful to be able to share with families from our diverse communities.”

The founders of the event are Councillors Alwahabi, Haque and Ismail.

Cllr Haque said: “This has been my dream for many years. A Muslim event for the whole community.

"This shows who we are, proud Northampton citizens, open, friendly and inclusive.

"It was a great day with more than 2,000 attending. It was lovely to have children from the supplementary schools and young people from the L2L (Learn to Live) youth group on the stage.”

Cllr Alwahabi added: “I want to say a big thank you to the town councillors and the town officers for helping make this day happen.”

Cllr Ismail went on to say the next Eid event will be even “bigger and better”.

Take a look at the photos of the sunny Eid event in Northampton below.

