In pictures: Military personnel celebrated during Armed Forces Day event in Northampton

The event took place on Saturday June 28 in Northampton’s Market Square, hosted by Northampton Town Council. The sun shone on the event, which saw saw military personnel, speakers, charities and residents attend.

There was a packed entertainment schedule on the stage including guest speakers, interviews and local performers. Army Veteran and Disability Content Creator Nick Wilson, also known as ‘The Disabled Adventurer’, spoke about his personal experiences.

There were stalls from the Royal British Legion, the Army Benevolent Fund, the Royal Airforce Association, Cadets Recruitment and more.

And for children to enjoy there was face painting and balloon modelling, plus an Armed Forces Day colouring station and the chance to explore the selection of military vehicles.

Take a look at Northampton’s Armed Forces Day celebrations with the pictures below.

1 . Armed Forces Day 2025 On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Day 2025 On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Day 2025 On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales