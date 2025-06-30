In pictures: Military personnel celebrated during Armed Forces Day event in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:19 BST
An Armed Forces Day event took place in Northampton over the weekend to celebrate and show gratitude to all serving military personnel, veterans and military charities.

The event took place on Saturday June 28 in Northampton’s Market Square, hosted by Northampton Town Council. The sun shone on the event, which saw saw military personnel, speakers, charities and residents attend.

There was a packed entertainment schedule on the stage including guest speakers, interviews and local performers. Army Veteran and Disability Content Creator Nick Wilson, also known as ‘The Disabled Adventurer’, spoke about his personal experiences.

There were stalls from the Royal British Legion, the Army Benevolent Fund, the Royal Airforce Association, Cadets Recruitment and more.

And for children to enjoy there was face painting and balloon modelling, plus an Armed Forces Day colouring station and the chance to explore the selection of military vehicles.

Take a look at Northampton’s Armed Forces Day celebrations with the pictures below.

On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more.

1. Armed Forces Day 2025

On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Armed Forces Day 2025

On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Armed Forces Day 2025

On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Armed Forces Day 2025

On Saturday June 28, Northampton hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration, which saw entertainment, speakers, charity stalls, activities for kids and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

