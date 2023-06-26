In pictures: Military parade, entertainment and more marks Armed Forces Day in Northampton

A parade made its way through the town centre

Armed Forces Day 2023 was marked by a military parade, entertainment and more in Northampton.

On Saturday (June 24), the day began with a marching parade made up of veterans, standard bearers, serving cadet and reserve forces, including the TS Laforey Northampton Sea Cadets, the TS 800 Naval Air Squadron, the 5F Squadron RAFAC and Army Reserves 103 & 118 FS Battalion REME.

The Armed Forces Covenant was signed and there were speeches from Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Brigadier David Russell-Parsons OBE and The Mayor of Northampton.

Following the parade, there was entertainment provided by the Travis Perkins Group, and a chance to learn more about the vital work undertaken by the Armed Forces and associated charities and organisations.

Below are photographs taken during the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Northampton.

1 . Armed Forces Day 2023 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

