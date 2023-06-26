News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

In pictures: Military parade, entertainment and more marks Armed Forces Day in Northampton

A parade made its way through the town centre
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

Armed Forces Day 2023 was marked by a military parade, entertainment and more in Northampton.

On Saturday (June 24), the day began with a marching parade made up of veterans, standard bearers, serving cadet and reserve forces, including the TS Laforey Northampton Sea Cadets, the TS 800 Naval Air Squadron, the 5F Squadron RAFAC and Army Reserves 103 & 118 FS Battalion REME.

The Armed Forces Covenant was signed and there were speeches from Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Brigadier David Russell-Parsons OBE and The Mayor of Northampton.

Following the parade, there was entertainment provided by the Travis Perkins Group, and a chance to learn more about the vital work undertaken by the Armed Forces and associated charities and organisations.

Below are photographs taken during the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Northampton.

A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed.

1. Armed Forces Day 2023

A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed.

2. Armed Forces Day 2023

A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed.

3. Armed Forces Day 2023

A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed.

4. Armed Forces Day 2023

A parade made its way through Northampton town centre to mark the day. Entertainment followed. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NorthamptonArmed Forces CovenantArmed ForcesMayor