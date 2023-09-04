In pictures: Meet the stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle who live at a Northamptonshire farm

News you can trust since 1931
Visitors have the chance to meet the wonderful Highlands up close and personal
Catalina Constantin
Catalina Constantin
Published 4th Sep 2023
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

A Northamptonshire family-run farm has now been opened to the public for visitors to meet a stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle.

Visitors can book a ‘Highland Cattle Experience’ at the Colready Farm, in Farthinghoe, near Brackley, Northamptonshire, to meet the wonderful herd.

The farm is open for booking on select weekdays and weekends.

Here are a few of the fold’s different characters and personalities you might like to meet.

Residents can meet the wonderful Highlands up close and personal at the Northamptonshire family-run farm.

Photo: Martin Honey

Photo: Martin Honey

Photo: Martin Honey

Photo: Martin Honey

