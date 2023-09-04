In pictures: Meet the stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle who live at a Northamptonshire farm

Visitors have the chance to meet the wonderful Highlands up close and personal

A Northamptonshire family-run farm has now been opened to the public for visitors to meet a stunning pedigree fold of Highland cattle.

Visitors can book a ‘Highland Cattle Experience’ at the Colready Farm, in Farthinghoe, near Brackley, Northamptonshire, to meet the wonderful herd.

The farm is open for booking on select weekdays and weekends.

Here are a few of the fold’s different characters and personalities you might like to meet.

1 . Colready Highlands farm Residents can meet the wonderful Highlands up close and personal at the Northamptonshire family-run farm. Photo: Martin Honey Photo Sales

