In pictures: Life-sized dinosaurs take over Northampton town centre

A gang of life-sized dinosaurs took over Northampton town centre this weekend – and the crowds loved it.

Ritchie the Raptor, Zeus the T Rex and Tank the Triceratops once again appeared in Market Square and Abington Street on Saturday (April 23).

The event included activities such as an augmented reality dino trail for youngsters.

This year’s event came after the 2021 dinosaur showcase saw a 42 percent week-on-week increase in town centre footfall, according to organisers Northampton Town Centre BID.

Here are pictures of this year’s dinosaur event in Northampton.

