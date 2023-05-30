Take a look at the free event’s variety of food and drink stalls and entertainment for the entire family.

The first edition of Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival has been a massive success.

As the sun came out, “the crowds really came in” to support the businesses, enjoy the entertainment, and socialise.

The festival took place on the playing fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm.

“The whole event was way beyond our expectations. It was just incredible,” said Paul Southworth, part of the festival’s organising team.

More than 1500 people and 30 Northamptonshire food and drinks suppliers attended the event.

“Every single exhibitor has said that they would be interested in doing this next year which I think says everything about how they feel about it. I hope the success of it also encourages many other exhibitors to attend next year,” said Paul.

Entertainment was available for every member of the family.

“Many families attended and there was something for the children to enjoy all day long,” said Paul.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Kislingbury’s community group to provide funds and support for causes around the village.

“We thank everybody for their support. Many people will benefit from the outcome of this event,” said Paul.

Apart from the success of the food and drink stands and entertainment, the main feedback received by the festival's organising team was about the “fantastic social occasion” the event provided.

“From all of our committee members, although it was hard work for all of us, the effort was definitely worthwhile. Everybody is very happy,” said Paul.

Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival is set to become an annual event. Paul said that he hopes to hold the event each year on the last bank holiday weekend in May.

“It encourages us to make sure that we put on an even better show next year,” said Paul.

The list of Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival exhibitors is available on our website.

If you would like to share your celebration and joy with us to appear on the Daventry Express website, send your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at what the Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival had to offer:

1 . Families celebrating Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival. The festival took place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Families celebrating Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival. The festival took place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Families celebrating Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival. The festival took place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . A child enjoying the rodeo bull at the event. Entertainment was available for every member of the family, including free rides available for children. The festival took place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4