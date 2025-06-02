In pictures: Inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Billing Aquadrome

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
The inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival took place at Billing Aquadrome over the weekend.

In aid of charity Ailsa’s Aim, around 30 teams took part in the event at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday (May 31).

The event was the first of its kind in Northampton for organisers, New Wave Events. The event was suppose to happen last year, however it had to be cancelled due to flooding.

Teams competed on the 200 metre race course, while spectators eagerly watched. There was also bankside entertainment, food stalls and fun activities for all the family. There was even a Spitfire flypast overhead at the event.

The event primarily caters to corporate groups seeking a team-building day out while supporting the local charity.

Take a look at the pictures below of the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival 2025.

The inaugural event took place at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday May 31.

Northampton Dragon Boat Festival

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The inaugural event took place at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday May 31.

Northampton Dragon Boat Festival

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The inaugural event took place at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday May 31.

Northampton Dragon Boat Festival

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The inaugural event took place at Billing Aquadrome on Saturday May 31.

Northampton Dragon Boat Festival

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

