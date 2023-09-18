In pictures: Hundreds of runners take part in the inaugural Amazing Northampton Run

Organisers said the aim was to show runners “how amazing Northampton is”

The first-of-its-kind Amazing Northampton Run took place on Sunday (September 17).

Formerly called the Northampton half marathon, the event started and ended at the Market Square and took participants on a route around Northampton past some of the town’s notable landmarks.

There was a 13.1-mile half marathon, a team event over the same distance but broken down into three segments with participants running one section each and a three-mile race.

Simon Hollis, race director, said: “Our goal was to give runners a grand tour, provide them with the sights and also the sounds of the town.

"With the help of friends, family and local people we did exactly that and showed everyone how Amazing Northampton is.

"We will start working hard on next year’s event so if any want to be involved as a volunteer, musician, performer or sponsor then please email [email protected].”

Below are photos of hundreds of runners taking part in the first Amazing Northampton Run.

