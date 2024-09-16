In pictures: Hundreds of runners take on The Amazing Northampton Run 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:17 BST
Hundreds of runners pounded the pavements of Northampton and surrounding areas as part of The Amazing Northampton Run over the weekend.

The half marathon took place on Sunday (September 15) starting in St Giles Street before taking in sights such as Sixfields Stadium, Franklin's Gardens, The County Ground, the River Nene and the University of Northampton Waterside Campus.

The 13.1 mile race ended back in St Giles Street, where spectators cheered on the dedicated runners. Family friendly activities also took place at key parts of the route.

Take a look at the actions shots below of hundreds of runners taking on The Amazing Northampton Run 2024.

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024.

1. The Amazing Northampton Run 2024

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024.

2. The Amazing Northampton Run 2024

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024.

3. The Amazing Northampton Run 2024

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024.

4. The Amazing Northampton Run 2024

Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon on Sunday September 15, 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice