In pictures: Heartbreak for fans in Northampton as England lose second consecutive Euros final

Fans in Northampton – and across the country – watched on and once again rode an emotional rollercoaster for 90 minutes.

There was a glimmer of hope when the teams went in at half time all square. But within the first couple of minutes of the second half Spain went one-nil up and left heads in hands for England fans.

It wasn’t over though as Gareth Southgate’s super-sub, Cole Palmer, made an impact almost as soon as he stepped on the pitch by equalising in the 73rd minute. But it wasn’t to be as Spain scored a winner in the 86th minute.

Fans were left heartbroken once again.

Below are photos of fans at The Black Prince in Northampton feeling the pain of losing in a Euros final once again.

1 . Heartbreak for England fans during the final of the Euros Football fans watching England vs Spain in the final of Euro 24 at The Black Prince in Northampton on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

