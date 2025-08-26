In pictures: First weekend of Women's Rugby World Cup in Northampton with festival and fanzone

England kicked off the tournament with a convincing win over USA on Friday August 22 in Sunderland.

And Northampton’s involvement in the tournament also kicked off over the weekend, with a rugby festival in Abington Park also on Friday. Children got involved in the sport, visitors enjoyed a silent disco and more.

Franklin’s Gardens then hosted two group stage games on Sunday August 24, which saw South Africa and Ireland victorious. See pictures of the games here.

As games were played in Northampton on Saturday, there was also a fanzone in the Market Square, where the matches were shown on the big screen and where fans could also enjoy other entertainment and activities, including free VR games, a racing simulator and a giant robot.

Next up will be England’s second group game against Samoa at 5pm on Saturday August 30 at Franklin’s Gardens. There will also be a festival vibes fanzone at the Market Square for the game. Find out more here.

Below are pictures from RugbyFest in Abington Park and the first fanzone in the Market Square.

1 . First weekend of rugby fever in Northampton The first weekend of the Women's Rugby World Cup kicked off with a rugby festival in Abington Park on Friday August 22 and then a fanzone in the Market Square on Sunday August 24. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

