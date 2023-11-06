News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Fireworks display lights up Racecourse in Northampton for Bonfire Night 2023

Thousands turned up to watch the fireworks
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT

Fireworks lit up the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday (November 5).

Northampton Town Council hosted its annual ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ and thousands turned up to watch firecrackers, Catherine wheels and more.

The Bonfire Night celebrations saw entertainment from 4pm and fireworks from 6pm. There was a fun fair, a fire and pyro show, live music and more.

Below are photographs from the annual fireworks display at the Racecourse.

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5.

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5.

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5.

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5.

The annual fireworks display was held at the Racecourse on Sunday November 5. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

