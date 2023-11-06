In pictures: Fireworks display lights up Racecourse in Northampton for Bonfire Night 2023
Thousands turned up to watch the fireworks
Fireworks lit up the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday (November 5).
Northampton Town Council hosted its annual ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ and thousands turned up to watch firecrackers, Catherine wheels and more.
The Bonfire Night celebrations saw entertainment from 4pm and fireworks from 6pm. There was a fun fair, a fire and pyro show, live music and more.
Below are photographs from the annual fireworks display at the Racecourse.
