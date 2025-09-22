In pictures: Film screening, Makers' Market and more commemorates 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton

The film screening was of a specially commissioned animation by Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place is the result of a project involving hundreds of local people answering the question: “If Northampton burnt down again tomorrow, what would people save, what would people rebuild first and what would make it feel like our Northampton again?”

The event also saw a Makers’ Market featuring artisan producers and creatives, a bar by V&B, a performance from the Bach choir, live music and DJ sets, a family-friendly burlesque workshop, a mini carnival parade and displays from Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue.

The finale of the Great Fire commemorations was public service at All Saints Church from, which explored the course of the Great Fire and its impact on Northampton with four distinct themes, Fire, Thunder, Destruction and Rebuild. A light showed was beamed onto the church on Saturday night, as it was all of last week.

A spokesman for BID, who organised the commemorations, said: “Over the past five months, we've been proud to support the delivery of a packed programme of events to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

“That programme came to an end on Saturday, with a spectacular series of events across the Market Square, All Saints' Church and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported on the day, with an incredible service at All Saints' featuring Rev Richard Coles and the last night of the amazing light show providing a fitting finale to what has been a truly memorable few months.

“This programme has shown Northampton at its absolute best, with local authorities, businesses, community groups and the public coming together to mark this important milestone while looking ahead to a bright new future for the town.

We have so much to be proud of in Northampton and the community spirit shown at all the Great Fire events this year has underlined the immense civic pride shared by so many people. Let's bottle that enthusiasm and carry it forward as the town continues on its latest regeneration and rebirth.”

Below are photos of the event held in Northampton over the weekend to commemorate the 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

1 . Market Square event for 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton The commemorations concluded on Saturday September 20 with an event on the Market Square. Photo: Luke Nelson Photo Sales

2 . Market Square event for 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton The commemorations concluded on Saturday September 20 with an event on the Market Square. Photo: Luke Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Market Square event for 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton The commemorations concluded on Saturday September 20 with an event on the Market Square. Photo: Luke Nelson Photo Sales

4 . Market Square event for 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton The commemorations concluded on Saturday September 20 with an event on the Market Square. Photo: Luke Nelson Photo Sales