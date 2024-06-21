England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.
In pictures: Fans in Northampton pub cheer on England in second game of Euro 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Jun 2024, 14:17 BST
Football fans in Northampton lapped up the sunshine while cheering on England in their second game of Euro 2024.

The Black Prince, in Abington Square, has a big screen set up in its garden, so fans can enjoy the warmer weather while still watching the game.

And that’s exactly what many did on Thursday (June 20) evening.

England took on Denmark in their second group game of their Euro 2024 campaign, days after beating Serbia 1-0 in their opening match.

The second group game got off to a good start with captain Harry Kane scoring within 20 minutes, but Denmark equalised before half time. The second half was goalless, resulting in a 1-1 draw, which leaves England top of the group.

Although it might not have been the most exciting game of football, fans in Northampton were still cheering on the national team.

Take a look at the photos below taken in The Black Prince during the England v Denmark group game.

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. England's second group game of Euro 2024

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

2. England's second group game of Euro 2024

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

3. England's second group game of Euro 2024

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

4. England's second group game of Euro 2024

England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson

