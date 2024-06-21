In pictures: Fans in Northampton pub cheer on England in second game of Euro 2024

The Black Prince, in Abington Square, has a big screen set up in its garden, so fans can enjoy the warmer weather while still watching the game.

And that’s exactly what many did on Thursday (June 20) evening.

England took on Denmark in their second group game of their Euro 2024 campaign, days after beating Serbia 1-0 in their opening match.

The second group game got off to a good start with captain Harry Kane scoring within 20 minutes, but Denmark equalised before half time. The second half was goalless, resulting in a 1-1 draw, which leaves England top of the group.

Although it might not have been the most exciting game of football, fans in Northampton were still cheering on the national team.

Take a look at the photos below taken in The Black Prince during the England v Denmark group game.

1 . England's second group game of Euro 2024 England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . England's second group game of Euro 2024 England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . England's second group game of Euro 2024 England fans watching the team play Denmark in the garden of The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, June 20, 2024.Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales