In pictures: Family fun at the Northants Acre Community Festival in Northampton

Residents had a blast at the Northants Acre Community Festival on the first weekend of September.

Locals were invited along to the Grade II listed Hunsbury Hill Centre on Sunday, September 5 from 12pm to 4pm to find out what makes the Hunsbury Hill Farm so special and have their way on plans for the renovation of the site, which sits on 13 acres of woodland, grounds and scrubland.

The community festival was free to attend and residents got to enjoy cooking demonstrations, live music from the Kevin O'Regan band, dance performances, NLive Radio, crafting activities and food and drink.

Residents also got up close and personal with three handsome alpacas called Parsnip, Pumpkin and Raymond.

Here are some pictures our photographer took at the Northants Acre Community Festival:

The Northants Acre Community Festival 2021 at Hunsbury Hill Farm on Sunday, September 5 2021.

The Northants Acre Community Festival 2021 at Hunsbury Hill Farm on Sunday, September 5 2021.

The Northants Acre Community Festival 2021 at Hunsbury Hill Farm on Sunday, September 5 2021.

The Northants Acre Community Festival 2021 at Hunsbury Hill Farm on Sunday, September 5 2021.