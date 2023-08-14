In pictures: Family fun at the Lewis Foundation's Water Dash in Northampton

Spot anyone you know?

The Lewis Foundation’s Water Dash took place over the weekend – and there was plenty of family fun and smiles as participants took on water slides and obstacles.

The fun run took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12), after the fundraiser had to be postponed in July due to do adverse weather.

Measuring five kilometres, the route included inflatable water slides, foam machines, water ninjas, a swamp pool, a smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge the hidden water pistols.

While enjoying the course and having lots of fun, families also raised money for The Lewis Foundation, which provides gift bags to cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region, in a bid to help them through their treatment.

Below are photos taken at the Water Dash event in Northampton.

1 . The Lewis Foundation Water Dash A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

