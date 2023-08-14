News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

In pictures: Family fun at the Lewis Foundation's Water Dash in Northampton

Spot anyone you know?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

The Lewis Foundation’s Water Dash took place over the weekend – and there was plenty of family fun and smiles as participants took on water slides and obstacles.

The fun run took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12), after the fundraiser had to be postponed in July due to do adverse weather.

Measuring five kilometres, the route included inflatable water slides, foam machines, water ninjas, a swamp pool, a smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge the hidden water pistols.

While enjoying the course and having lots of fun, families also raised money for The Lewis Foundation, which provides gift bags to cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region, in a bid to help them through their treatment.

Below are photos taken at the Water Dash event in Northampton.

A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity.

1. The Lewis Foundation Water Dash

A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity.

2. The Lewis Foundation Water Dash

A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity.

3. The Lewis Foundation Water Dash

A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity.

4. The Lewis Foundation Water Dash

A family-friendly fun run, with water slides and obstacles, took place at Upton Country Park on Saturday (August 12) to raise funds for a Northampton charity. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:The Lewis FoundationNorthampton