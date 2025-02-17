In pictures: Families enjoy 'epic' drone light show in Northampton

‘Evolution’ took place at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday February 15, and took audiences on a “mesmerising journey through time and space”.

The festival-style event was hosted by Celestial – the creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe – and Yuup – a local experiences company. The event, has been on tour around the UK, with shows in Nottingham, Bristol and more.

There were hundreds of drones in the night sky, “fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul”. The narrated story started with the Big Bang, the explosive birth of the universe, before journeying into the remarkable origins of conscious life on Earth.

Take a look at the photos below of families enjoying the drone light show in Northampton.

