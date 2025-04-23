In pictures: Families enjoy Easter fun and activities at Northampton's Delapre Abbey

Easter weekend saw lots of fun activities for families at one of Northampton’s much-loved attractions.

Delapre Abbey hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza across the long bank holiday weekend (April 18 – April 21), which saw parents and children flock to the London Road site.

Activities included interactive crafts, lawn games, seed planting, an egg trail, vintage fairground rides, an Easter petting experience and more.

Below are 25 photos of families enjoying Easter fun at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey.

1. Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed a range of Easter activities at Delapre Abbey over Easter weekend (April 18 - April 21). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed a range of Easter activities at Delapre Abbey over Easter weekend (April 18 - April 21). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed a range of Easter activities at Delapre Abbey over Easter weekend (April 18 - April 21). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapre Abbey

Families enjoyed a range of Easter activities at Delapre Abbey over Easter weekend (April 18 - April 21). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

