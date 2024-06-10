In pictures: Explosion of colour as Northampton Carnival returns for 2024

The Racecourse played host to the event on Saturday (June 8) and saw dozens of performers take to the stage. There was also craft stalls, food stalls, refreshments and fair ground rides to keep the whole family happy.

Of course, the traditional carnival parade also took place during the afternoon – leaving from the Racecourse before taking a route around the town centre and ending up back at the main event.

The parade was jam packed with floats from different groups, societies and businesses from across Northampton and they were all bursting with colour and vibrancy.

Below are photos taken at Northampton Carnival 2024.

1 . Northampton Carnival 2024 There was plenty to see as the carnival returned to town on Saturday June 8. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Carnival 2024 There was plenty to see as the carnival returned to town on Saturday June 8. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Carnival 2024 There was plenty to see as the carnival returned to town on Saturday June 8. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Carnival 2024 There was plenty to see as the carnival returned to town on Saturday June 8. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales