In pictures: Everything that is on at the Northampton Christmas lights switch on 2023

Here is everything you can do this weekend at the town’s Christmas lights switch on

The countdown is finally over, and the Christmas lights will be switched on in Northampton this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday (November 25) from 11am until 6pm, the light switch on event will see a huge array of activities and entertainment at Becket’s Park, due to the ongoing work in the town centre.

From a free ice rink, to fairground rides, to local choirs and pantomime stars, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Below is a round up of everything that is happening as part of the Northampton Christmas lights switch on event, as well as a handy timetable of when everything is happening.

What's on at the Christmas light switch on 2023? The lights switch is not in Market Square this year because of the ongoing work. Instead it will be in Becket's Park and there will be plenty to do...

What's on at Northampton's Christmas light switch on There is plenty for everyone to do. Here is everything you need to know...

Festive family retreat When the event opens at 11am, a number of activities will begin and remain open all day, including the festive family retreat, hosted by the Wild Tribe. There will be a cosy hideout full of crafts, colouring, Christmas stories and eco play. The Northamptonshire Central Library will also host festive rhyme times and Christmas tale sessions.

Ice rink and rides Also opening at 11am for the whole day, is the free ice rink. There will be sessions from 11am until 6pm and allocation per session will be on a first come first served basis. Fairground rides will also open at 11am until 6pm.