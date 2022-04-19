IN PICTURES: Easter fun for all the family as the sun beams down on Northampton's Delapré Abbey

Eggs hunts, craft activities, lawn games, picnics and more took place at Northampton’s Delapré Abbey this Easter weekend.

The Easter fun for all the family took place from Good Friday (April 15) to Easter Monday (April 18) and saw hundreds of people visit the historic house and its grounds to enjoy the April sunshine.

Little ones were tasked with finding eight decorated eggs that were hidden in the Walled Garden. They could also follow a trail and match the patterns to a bingo card to win a chocolate prize.

Take a look at the sunny pictures below that document Easter fun at the Abbey.

Easter at Delapré Abbey Hundreds took part in Easter activities across the long weekend (April 15 - April 18). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

