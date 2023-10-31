In pictures: Dozens of Frenchies dress up in spooky Halloween costumes for special Northampton walk
Dozens of French Bulldogs were dressed up in Halloween costumes for a special Northampton walk over the weekend.
The French Bulldog Meet & Walk Northamptonshire group, which has almost 1,000 members, meets once a month at Hunsbury Hill Country Park and on Sunday (October 29) the walk was Halloween themed.
Organiser Sandra Holloway said: “It was a great turnout of around 60 Frenchies, our usual dedicated members and some new ones, and a couple of English bulldogs that join us as there isn’t a group anywhere local for them.
"People and dogs just stopped in amazement to see us - it was great.”
Sandra hopes to host a special Christmas walk again this year, where the pooches will dress up in festive outfits.
Below are photos of the Northampton Frenchies Halloween walk.