Around 60 French Bulldogs attended the spooky walk

Dozens of French Bulldogs were dressed up in Halloween costumes for a special Northampton walk over the weekend.

The French Bulldog Meet & Walk Northamptonshire group, which has almost 1,000 members, meets once a month at Hunsbury Hill Country Park and on Sunday (October 29) the walk was Halloween themed.

Organiser Sandra Holloway said: “It was a great turnout of around 60 Frenchies, our usual dedicated members and some new ones, and a couple of English bulldogs that join us as there isn’t a group anywhere local for them.

"People and dogs just stopped in amazement to see us - it was great.”

Sandra hopes to host a special Christmas walk again this year, where the pooches will dress up in festive outfits.

Below are photos of the Northampton Frenchies Halloween walk.

Frenchies Halloween walk in Northampton Around 60 French Bulldogs dressed up in spooky costumes for a special walk at Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Sunday (October 29). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

