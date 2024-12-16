In pictures: Dozens of French Bulldogs dress up in festive outfits for annual Christmas walk in Northampton

The festive event, organised by Sandra Holloway who hosts monthly walks for French Bulldogs, took place at Hunsbury Country Park on Sunday (December 15).

Dogs and their owners donned impressive Christmas outfits, and the walk even raised money for Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue. Donations can be made on the online fundraising page here.

Sandra said: “It was absolutely brilliant, everyone had a fab time. Needless to stay the Christmas outfits didn’t stay clean for long with all the excitement and the famous Frenchie zoomies. Even a few owners got in the festive mood in their matching outfits to their dogs.

"Absolutely brilliant meet up and some extra money raised for one of the French bulldog rescues.”

Take a look at the pictures below from the annual French Bulldog festive walk in Northampton.

Frenchie Christmas walk Around 60 French Bulldogs dressed in festive outfits for the annual Christmas walk at Hunsbury Country Park on Sunday December 15.

