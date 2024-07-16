Delapre Abbey hosted the Battle of Northampton day on Sunday (July 14) and put on a range of activities for all the family, including guided tours, re-enactments and medieval hawking displays.

The Battle of Northampton, fought on July 10, 1460, was a conflict during the Wars of the Roses. The Yorkist forces, led by Richard Neville, Earl of Warwick, defeated the Lancastrians, capturing King Henry VI. The battle took place on the grounds of Delapré Abbey.

Take a look at photos below taken during the Battle of Northampton event at Delapre Abbey.

1 . Battle of Northampton event Delapre Abbey hosted a re-enactment event on Sunday July 14, 2024, including a medieval hawking show, re-enactors and a guided tour of the registered battlefield. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

