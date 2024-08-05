In pictures: Crowds enjoy feel-good film The Greatest Showman at outdoor cinema in Northampton

By Carly Odell

Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Film-lovers in Northampton gathered over the weekend to experience a feel-good film in a new way.

The Greatest Showman was played on an outdoor screen on Sunday (August 4) as part of a pop-up outdoor cinema event at Delapre Abbey.

Open Air Film hosted the event in the grounds of the abbey, which also saw Mamma Mia played on Saturday (August 3).

Although the sun did not really make an appearance on Sunday evening, the weather did stay dry so crowds could enjoy the feel-good film.

Below are photos of film-lovers gathering ahead of the outdoor showing of The Greatest Showman in Northampton.

1. Outdoor cinema at Delapre Abbey

Crowds gathered in the grounds of Delapre Abbey to watch The Greatest Showman on an outdoor screen on Sunday (August 4). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Outdoor cinema at Delapre Abbey

Crowds gathered in the grounds of Delapre Abbey to watch The Greatest Showman on an outdoor screen on Sunday (August 4). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Outdoor cinema at Delapre Abbey

Crowds gathered in the grounds of Delapre Abbey to watch The Greatest Showman on an outdoor screen on Sunday (August 4). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Outdoor cinema at Delapre Abbey

Crowds gathered in the grounds of Delapre Abbey to watch The Greatest Showman on an outdoor screen on Sunday (August 4). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

