In pictures: Costumes, characters and plenty of bubbles at Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2023

Excited fans lined the streets of Earls Barton over the weekend as the popular Soapbox Derby returned for 2023.

The annual event took over the village on Sunday (September 17) and saw hundreds of people look on as dozens of karts took to the streets.

As well as loads of bubbles, supporters were treated to costumes, characters, awe-inspiring karts and plenty of fun.

Below are photos taken at the Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2023 – can you spot anyone you know?

Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2023 Dozens of teams took part in the popular village event on Sunday September 17, 2023. Photo: Ketan Shah

