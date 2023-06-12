News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Colourful floats and ice lollies as sun shines on Northampton Carnival 2023

The carnival brightened up the town for a day
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

The sun well and truly shone on Northampton Carnival 2023 as the parade made its way through the town centre during 30C heat.

Festivities started at the Raceourse at midday on Saturday (June 10), before floats and performers made their way into the town centre from 2pm.

Onlookers watched in awe as colourful floats and talented performers paraded around town – some of whom ate ice lollies on their travels to keep cool on one of the hottest days of the year, so far.

The parade made its way back to the Racecourse for around 4pm before performers and DJs took to the stage into the evening.

Take a look at 30 sunny pictures of Northampton Carnival 2023 below.

1. Northampton Carnival 2023

2. Northampton Carnival 2023

3. Northampton Carnival 2023

4. Northampton Carnival 2023

