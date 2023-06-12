In pictures: Colourful floats and ice lollies as sun shines on Northampton Carnival 2023

The carnival brightened up the town for a day

The sun well and truly shone on Northampton Carnival 2023 as the parade made its way through the town centre during 30C heat.

Festivities started at the Raceourse at midday on Saturday (June 10), before floats and performers made their way into the town centre from 2pm.

Onlookers watched in awe as colourful floats and talented performers paraded around town – some of whom ate ice lollies on their travels to keep cool on one of the hottest days of the year, so far.

The parade made its way back to the Racecourse for around 4pm before performers and DJs took to the stage into the evening.

Take a look at 30 sunny pictures of Northampton Carnival 2023 below.

1 . Northampton Carnival 2023 The sun shone as the carnival parade made its way through Northampton town centre on Saturday June 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Carnival 2023 The sun shone as the carnival parade made its way through Northampton town centre on Saturday June 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Carnival 2023 The sun shone as the carnival parade made its way through Northampton town centre on Saturday June 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Carnival 2023 The sun shone as the carnival parade made its way through Northampton town centre on Saturday June 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8