In pictures: Colourful floats and ice lollies as sun shines on Northampton Carnival 2023
The sun well and truly shone on Northampton Carnival 2023 as the parade made its way through the town centre during 30C heat.
Festivities started at the Raceourse at midday on Saturday (June 10), before floats and performers made their way into the town centre from 2pm.
Onlookers watched in awe as colourful floats and talented performers paraded around town – some of whom ate ice lollies on their travels to keep cool on one of the hottest days of the year, so far.
The parade made its way back to the Racecourse for around 4pm before performers and DJs took to the stage into the evening.
Take a look at 30 sunny pictures of Northampton Carnival 2023 below.