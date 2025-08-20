In pictures: Birds of prey wow amazed children at summer holidays event in Northampton

Delapre Abbey hosted a birds of prey experience in its walled gardens on Sunday August 17.

A variety of birds of prey were in attendance and families were able to visit to see the birds and learn all about them.

Skilful falconers put on a showcase of falconry and visitors could learn all about how these birds navigate their natural habitats and how they fly, hunt and earn their status as some of the biggest personalities in the sky.

The event also hosted static displays and falconry trail throughout the house.

Below are pictures of the birds of prey event in Northampton, which left children amazed.

1 . Birds of prey event in Northampton Families visited Delapre Abbey on Sunday August 17 to meet and learn about birds of prey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

