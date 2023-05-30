In pictures: Art-lovers in awe as stunning seven metre moon sculpture visits Northampton

Lunar-themed activities took place underneath the moon

An awe-inspiring piece of artwork visited Northampton over the weekend and visitors were impressed by the huge moon sculpture.

Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, was in place in the grounds of Delapre Abbey from Friday (May 26) to Sunday (May 28).

The artwork features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, providing an intricate view of the moon’s terrain. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones. As the artwork travels from place to place, it collects new musical compositions and personal responses, stories, and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.

Lunar-inspired events also took place beneath the moon including performances by Northampton College Performing Arts students, a silent disco, a mat pilates class, and more.

Below are pictures of the art-lovers enjoying the exhibition in Northampton.

1 . Museum of the Moon in Northampton Dancing in the moonlight... or the light created by the awe-inspiring, seven metre sculpture. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Museum of the Moon in Northampton Dancing in the moonlight... or the light created by the awe-inspiring, seven metre sculpture. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Museum of the Moon in Northampton Dancing in the moonlight... or the light created by the awe-inspiring, seven metre sculpture. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Museum of the Moon in Northampton Dancing in the moonlight... or the light created by the awe-inspiring, seven metre sculpture. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales