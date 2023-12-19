News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: An evening of 'reflection and togetherness' at Cynthia Spencer Hospice's Tree of Love service

Every light on the tree represents a dedication made in memory of a loved one
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT

A Northampton hospice has once again created a Tree of Love to create “reflection and togetherness” at the festive time.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts the Tree of Love every year where every light on the tree represents a dedication made in memory of a loved one.

This year the tree is at The Cathedral of Our Lady and St Thomas and there were two community events on Tuesday (December 12) and Thursday (December 14).

Posting on social media, Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us this year at our Tree of Love.

“As always, it was a lovely evening of reflection and togetherness.”

Below are photos taken at Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Tree of Love service on Tuesday (December 12).

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts a Tree of Hope community event in Northampton on Tuesday December 12. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

