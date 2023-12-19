In pictures: An evening of 'reflection and togetherness' at Cynthia Spencer Hospice's Tree of Love service

Every light on the tree represents a dedication made in memory of a loved one

A Northampton hospice has once again created a Tree of Love to create “reflection and togetherness” at the festive time.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice hosts the Tree of Love every year where every light on the tree represents a dedication made in memory of a loved one.

This year the tree is at The Cathedral of Our Lady and St Thomas and there were two community events on Tuesday (December 12) and Thursday (December 14).

Posting on social media, Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us this year at our Tree of Love.

“As always, it was a lovely evening of reflection and togetherness.”

Below are photos taken at Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Tree of Love service on Tuesday (December 12).

