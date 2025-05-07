In pictures: All smiles in the crowds as music festival returns to Northampton for third year

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th May 2025, 11:46 BST
A music festival returned to Northampton for the third time over the bank holiday weekend – and the crowds were all smiles.

The festival took place at Delapre Abbey on Saturday (May 3) and Sunday (May 4), across four stages.

Saturday was the family day and Sunday was an adult-only, dance event.

The Sunday saw acts including Judge Jules and a 10-piece band, Charlie Hedges from BBC Radio 1, Fish56Octagon, Carla Monroe, Billy Lockett and Northants Sings Out.

The weekend also featured fire breathers, stilt walkers, giant robots, rides, inflatables and street food.

Below are pictures taken at Delasole at Delapre Abbey on Sunday.

Crowds enjoyed the dance day of the music festival in Northampton on Sunday May 4.

1. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

Photo: David Jackson

2. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

2. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

Photo: David Jackson

3. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

3. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

Photo: David Jackson

4. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

4. Delasole at Delapre Abbey

Photo: David Jackson

