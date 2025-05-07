In pictures: All smiles in the crowds as music festival returns to Northampton for third year

The festival took place at Delapre Abbey on Saturday (May 3) and Sunday (May 4), across four stages.

Saturday was the family day and Sunday was an adult-only, dance event.

The Sunday saw acts including Judge Jules and a 10-piece band, Charlie Hedges from BBC Radio 1, Fish56Octagon, Carla Monroe, Billy Lockett and Northants Sings Out.

The weekend also featured fire breathers, stilt walkers, giant robots, rides, inflatables and street food.

Below are pictures taken at Delasole at Delapre Abbey on Sunday.

Delasole at Delapre Abbey

