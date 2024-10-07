In pictures: All smiles as Gin and Rum Festival returns to Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:13 BST
A Gin and Rum Festival took over The County Ground in Northampton over the weekend.

The touring festival returned to the town for the fourth year running, bringing with it 120 choices of gins and rums.

The event also included entertainment, including live music – and visitors certainly seemed to enjoy the event’s offerings.

Take a look at the pictures below taken at the Gin and Rum Festival in Northampton on Saturday October 5.

