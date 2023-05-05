In pictures: All smiles as children at Northampton primary school take part in 'coronation'

Thrones, crowns, costumes and more

A Northampton primary school got into the regal spirit ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation by hosting an imitation ceremony.

Weston Favell Primary School put on a fake coronation on Thursday (May 4) and the children were all smiles as they dressed up and took part.

The school as hosted a celebration picnic prior to their coronation.

It is hoped that the pretend coronation will have helped the children understand what is happening over the course of King Charles III’s Coronation.

Below are pictures of the school’s coronation.

Did your school celebrate the coronation? If you want to share what your school did, please email [email protected]

1 . Weston Favell Primary School celebrates King Charles III's Coronation Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

