News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

In pictures: All smiles as children at Northampton primary school take part in 'coronation'

Thrones, crowns, costumes and more

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th May 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:25 BST

A Northampton primary school got into the regal spirit ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation by hosting an imitation ceremony.

Weston Favell Primary School put on a fake coronation on Thursday (May 4) and the children were all smiles as they dressed up and took part.

The school as hosted a celebration picnic prior to their coronation.

It is hoped that the pretend coronation will have helped the children understand what is happening over the course of King Charles III’s Coronation.

Below are pictures of the school’s coronation.

Did your school celebrate the coronation? If you want to share what your school did, please email [email protected]

Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event.

1. Weston Favell Primary School celebrates King Charles III's Coronation

Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event.

2. Weston Favell Primary School celebrates King Charles III's Coronation

Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event.

3. Weston Favell Primary School celebrates King Charles III's Coronation

Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event.

4. Weston Favell Primary School celebrates King Charles III's Coronation

Pupils and teachers at the school held a 'fake' Coronation on Thursday (May 4) ahead of the historic event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles IIINorthampton