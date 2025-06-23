IN PICTURES: All smiles as brand new family festival celebrated the best of Northamptonshire

Solstice Festival, which provided a day of fun and creativity on the longest day of the year, took place at Duston Mill on Saturday (June 21).

The festival shone a light on the “incredible talent, enterprise and spirit” of the county, and featured musicians, performers, food traders, makers and community groups.

More than 50 individuals and groups took centre stage at what was hoped to be a “joyful platform for the region’s creativity and community spirit”.

The event proudly supported three charity partners, The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation and Animals In Need Northamptonshire – and 10 percent of all festival profits will be split equally between them.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of live music and performances across the main and alternative stages – as well as activities, workshops and festival treats.

Across the site, there were circus skills, stilt walkers, bubble shows and inflatables to keep everyone entertained.

Meditation, pilates, a family dance party, festival crown creation, air brush tattoos and friendship bracelet making were also enjoyed by the masses.

A variety of proudly local artisan businesses were available to shop and the event’s street food options – curated by six-year-old food blogger Woo Reviews – featured a variety of mouth-watering choices.

As the sun set on the longest day of the year, festival goers gathered for a spectacular bonfire ceremony. A mini Stonehenge built from reclaimed pallets was set alight, accompanied by fire dancers and drummers.

Take a look at these 21 pictures from the first ever Solstice Festival at Duston Mill…

