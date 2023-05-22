News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

In pictures: 90s revellers enjoy Chris Moyles gig at Northampton's County Ground

Crowds danced and sang the night away...

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:27 BST

A former Radio 1 DJ and I’m a Celebrity contestant played to excited crowds in Northampton over the weekend.

Chris Moyles, who works for Radio X, has been known for his love of 90s music throughout his career, so this summer is taking on a nationwide tour playing 90s tracks to revellers.

The tour - called 90s Hangover - visited the County Ground in Northampton on Friday May 19.

The show helped the audience re-live the 90s with songs from Spice Girls, Oasis and more. Those who attended danced and sang the night away.

Below are pictures of the event in Northampton, as well as snaps of the crowds enjoying the tunes.

Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground.

1. Chris Moyles in Northampton

Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground.

2. Chris Moyles in Northampton

Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground.

3. Chris Moyles in Northampton

Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground.

4. Chris Moyles in Northampton

Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonRadio 1County GroundSpice Girls