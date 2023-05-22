In pictures: 90s revellers enjoy Chris Moyles gig at Northampton's County Ground

Crowds danced and sang the night away...

A former Radio 1 DJ and I’m a Celebrity contestant played to excited crowds in Northampton over the weekend.

Chris Moyles, who works for Radio X, has been known for his love of 90s music throughout his career, so this summer is taking on a nationwide tour playing 90s tracks to revellers.

The tour - called 90s Hangover - visited the County Ground in Northampton on Friday May 19.

The show helped the audience re-live the 90s with songs from Spice Girls, Oasis and more. Those who attended danced and sang the night away.

Below are pictures of the event in Northampton, as well as snaps of the crowds enjoying the tunes.

1 . Chris Moyles in Northampton Crowds danced and sang to 90s tunes played by the former Radio 1 DJ on Friday May 19 at the County Ground. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

