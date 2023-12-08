News you can trust since 1931
Ian Hensley Coast2Coast Walk for Myeloma UK

In September 2021 my husband , Ian Hensley received devastating news that none of us want to get, he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare cancer which is terminal, there is currently no cure.
By Gillian HensleyContributor
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
Having undergone chemotherapy and in March 2023, a stem cell transplant, he has now set himself the task of raising £50,000 for Myeloma UK to help raise awareness of this terrible cancer and to help fund research to find a cure.

He has set up a Just Giving page which you can access by going into the Just Giving website and searching "Ian Hensley". In the first week he has raised over £1400, Just Giving informed us that he was in the top 10% for November and in the New Year we intend to work hard with our supporters to hold coffee mornings, sponsored walks and lots more to reach the target.

Please read Ian's story on his page, I hope you will be encouraged to help us either by donating or by holding an event to support this charity.