Ian Hensley Coast2Coast Walk for Myeloma UK

Having undergone chemotherapy and in March 2023, a stem cell transplant, he has now set himself the task of raising £50,000 for Myeloma UK to help raise awareness of this terrible cancer and to help fund research to find a cure.

He has set up a Just Giving page which you can access by going into the Just Giving website and searching "Ian Hensley". In the first week he has raised over £1400, Just Giving informed us that he was in the top 10% for November and in the New Year we intend to work hard with our supporters to hold coffee mornings, sponsored walks and lots more to reach the target.