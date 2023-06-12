Hungry caterpillars make ‘ghostly’ appearance at Northamptonshire estate

The white ermine moth caterpillars have been covering spindle bushes on the 17th century estate in South Northamptonshire with their distinctive ‘ghostly’ coating.

Each web can contain hundreds of hairy caterpillars and are spun to protect the creatures from predators while they grow and transform into moths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once matured the adult moths, which are white with rows of distinctive small black spots on their forewings, which is how they get the name ‘ermine’, will fly at night between June and September.

Courteenhall Assistant Agent Rosie Davis

Most Popular

Courteenhall Estate’s Head Groundsman Darron Wilks, who manages the woodland, gardens and wildlife habitats for the Estate, said: “The white covering created by the caterpillars is very dramatic, a bit ghostly and is especially abundant in our spindle bushes this year.

“The caterpillars have created a spectacular art display and everyone who sees it does a double take.

“We’re looking forward to watching them transform into white ermine moths over the coming weeks and they will be great food for the birds and the bats on the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courteenhall Estate is a family estate owned since 1672 by the Wake family in the heart of the South Northamptonshire countryside.

Courteenhall Assistant Agent Rosie Davis

Courteenhall Assistant Agent Rosie Davis

Courteenhall Assistant Agent Rosie Davis