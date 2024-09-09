Hundreds of vacancies to be promoted at September Jobs Fair
The event, running from 10am to 1pm on Friday, 27th September, will promote a host of vacancies and opportunities – everything from office work and management to driving jobs, packing and facilities.
People are invited to pop along – no need to register. Simply make your way to the main entrance of the historic home and follow the signage.
The jobs fair will be held in the stunning Bouverie Suite rooms.
Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, said: “Here on Brackmills we are determined to both support people into work and to support those businesses needing staff. Delapré Abbey as our venue really elevates our event and we look forward to welcoming people to this event. Just pop in and talk to us. We are here to support you.”
Brackmills Industrial Estate has Business Improvement District (BID) status, which means businesses on the estate pool an annual levy and use the funding to enhance the estate, in particular to:
- Support businesses and staff on the estate
- Provide a great infrastructure
- Invest in a safe and secure environment
Want to know more about Brackmills, future events, jobs opportunities and estate investments? Email [email protected]
