How to get involved in the fifth annual Northampton Santa Fun Run this December

Organisers say they are making this year’s run “bigger and better”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
A popular Christmas fun run event will return to Northampton this December – here’s everything you need to know.

The Santa Fun Run will take place at The Racecourse on Sunday December 10.

Organised by The Rotary Clubs of Northampton, the event is now in its fifth year. After last year’s success, the event is said to be “bigger and better” this year.

Festivities at last year's Santa Fun Run in Northampton.Festivities at last year's Santa Fun Run in Northampton.
Festivities at last year's Santa Fun Run in Northampton.
    Hundreds of runner will don bright red, Father Christmas suits and take on the five kilometres of 2.5 kilometre route.

    Each participant will once again be able to choose the charity they raised money. Official charity partners for the event include Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northamptonshire Health Charity and more.

    The run will start at 11am, with suit collection from 9.30am and a warm up from 10.30am.

    Entrance for adults is £12 and includes a Santa suit. There are also family entrance options. Find out more and book your spot here.

