Hot proper-tea: Coffee’s the top pick for builders to celebrate Macmillan

The survey of Barratt and David Wilson Homes' site teams confirmed that a good brew is an important part of the day. In fact, a total of 100 million cups of tea are consumed by people in Britain every day according to the Tea and Infusions Organisation.Surprisingly, 53% of over 200 construction staff surveyed admitted they would opt for coffee over the traditional English Breakfast Tea, which came in at 39%.The leading developer's employees also revealed their top advice for making the best brew to tie in with the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, which is when making tea to add the hot water first (65%).Barratt and David Wilson Homes' builders remained loyal to tea and coffee as only 2% of respondents opted for a fruit or herbal tea as their cuppa of choice.Whilst having important opinions on hot beverages, the construction teams were also asked about their desirable dunkers.Chocolate Digestives came out on top with 24% of the votes for the best biscuit, closely followed by Chocolate Hobnobs with 20%.To learn more about the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, visit the website.