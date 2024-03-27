Hospice volunteers celebrated at thank you event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 90 kind-hearted people who give up their time to support the hospice were invited to the afternoon celebration, which included a lunch, speeches and music.

A thank you video was also played during the event, highlighting all the vital work the volunteers do, including those who help inside the hospice, those that work in the donation station and retail, the administration team and those who help with collections and events.

The volunteers also welcomed the introduction of the charity’s new Make A Difference, Your Way campaign, which aims to encourage more people in the local community to support the hospice in a way that best resonates with them.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice Volunteers Thank You Event

The fundraising team spent the event talking to the volunteers and personally thanking them for their time and efforts, before all the guests enjoyed a dance to the band The Woodberries.

Director of Income Generation and Communications at the hospice, Anita Frith said: “Volunteers are the silent heroes of so many of our events and projects. They really are the lifeblood of charities like ours. It is their selfless dedication and unwavering commitment that ensures that we are able to continue to provide our incredible hospice services, supporting people when they need it most.

“It is so important to us to show our appreciation and thank all our wonderful volunteers for all they do for us. This event is our opportunity to do just that and we hope that everyone enjoyed the celebration.

“Our new Make A Difference Your Way campaign will hopefully add to our ranks and encourage more people to support our cause, in a way that resonates with them. If anyone would like to volunteer, they can visit our website today and register their interest.”