Hope Centre celebrates 50th birthday with an Iconic Cycle Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Hope Centre challenges 50 Cyclists to take on an iconic 50th birthday cycle from Northampton or London to Paris this October. From its origins in Northampton as a soup kitchen helping the local homeless, the Hope Centre has grown over the last 50 years to become a leading local charity, supporting people facing homelessness and hardship in the local community. In recognition of their milestone 50 years, the Hope Centre has organized a classic London to Paris challenge event, and is on the hunt for 50 riders, one for each year of support, to take part in the epic challenge.

Hope, the new events fundraiser at the Hope Centre describes some of the challenges they are facing; “we have had one of the most challenging few years with the impact of the pandemic then the following cost-of-living crisis. We are now supporting thousands of people in the local community who have nowhere to live or can’t afford to eat. We used to see 35 people at our homeless centre in a day and think that was busy, we now average 60 a day so it’s very challenging.”

The Ride for Hope event has been a popular challenge raising money for the Hope Centre for over ten years, Robert Whittle, a regular ride and event organiser, describes the challenge; “It’s the laughter and friendships that are made on the trip that make them so important to me, every year it’s a different challenge, and the fun, companionships and memories that get built on the way stay with you.” Robert now an integral part of its planning explains how the event has become a yearly highlight. Robert continues; “to be cycling to Paris in Hope’s 50th anniversary year is fitting; It’s a ‘ride for hope, and it’s such a classic and beautiful ride and we are also doing our bit to help others through very challenging times. It would be great to be cycling as a group of 50 to celebrate their milestone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50th Anniversary Ride for Hope sets of on a four-day ride from Northampton on Thursday 3rd October or for a shorter ride from London on the 4th October returning on the 7th. For further information on the event visit their website: