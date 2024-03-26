Homeless Community to be given a takeaway on Easter Sunday
Aramintas Owner has Mr Islam has said " Supporting our community is the forefront of our business. We had an amazing support since our relocation on the Wellingborough Road and we delighted to support this pledge to our local community. Taking care of the most vulnerable members is key part of pledge to donate over 2500 meals in recognition of our 25 Years ‘platinum’ anniversary. We proud to be Northamptononians and taking care of the vulnerable is key priority over the next coming months during the special periods.”
Aramintas Restaurant was named Restaurant of Year at the highly prestigious ‘Asian Curry Awards’ - crème de la crème of the industry.
Over the next coming month our celebration of our anniversary will be in full flow - we aiming to deliver over 2500 meals to local charities and NHS/Key Workers and would like charities to reach out and help us support the pledge. With the ultimate celebration with our loyal customers during the summer season - hosting a 50% off weekend and special invite dinner to our Loyal customers who’ve supported over the last 2 decades!