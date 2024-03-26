Homeless Community to be given a takeaway on Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aramintas Restaurant on Wellingborough Road will be offering homeless community a warm meal on Easter Sunday between 4.30pm to 6pm.

Aramintas Owner has Mr Islam has said " Supporting our community is the forefront of our business. We had an amazing support since our relocation on the Wellingborough Road and we delighted to support this pledge to our local community. Taking care of the most vulnerable members is key part of pledge to donate over 2500 meals in recognition of our 25 Years ‘platinum’ anniversary. We proud to be Northamptononians and taking care of the vulnerable is key priority over the next coming months during the special periods.”

Aramintas Restaurant was named Restaurant of Year at the highly prestigious ‘Asian Curry Awards’ - crème de la crème of the industry.

Aramintas Restaurant Northampton - Wellingborough Road