Homebuilders share quiz for RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season.

The Bird House Quiz is in celebration of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people to count the birds seen in gardens, from balconies or in local parks for one hour between 26th and 28th January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as part of the Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating their national partnership with the RSPB.

Most Popular

BG - The RSPB's Elegance Nest Box for various small birds

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to their perfect homes. They will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw and win an RSPB voucher up to the value of £100.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Home is where the heart is and that’s true for everyone, no matter the species.

“People live in homes of all styles, shapes and sizes depending on their own individual needs, and it’s the same for our feathered friends, so we want to educate people about the birds they can attract into their garden with our online quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re immensely proud of our long-term partnership with the RSPB as we strive to give nature a home.”

BG - 2155047 - A European starling Sturnus vulgaris perched on a fence

Those who are keen to take part in the Bird House Quiz are being encouraged to visit the website and complete the quiz before Friday 23rd February 2024 to enter the prize draw.

For a free RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for a birdwatch, and advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, visit the website at RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nestboxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize, sunflower hearts.