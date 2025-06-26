Holistic women’s coach to run ‘huge’ health and wellbeing event for fourth year in Northants

A holistic women’s coach is excited to run a “huge” health and wellbeing event for the fourth consecutive year in Northamptonshire.

Nikki Antonaccio empowers women all over the world to become their most confident selves while thriving in their lives and businesses.

She founded Nikki Antonaccio Online Coaching in December 2020, at a time when the fitness industry was closed and she had to find an alternative to working as a personal trainer.

With no indication of when the fitness industry would reopen, Nikki decided she wanted to be part of filling the gap in supporting women with their health.

Nikki is an ex-contemporary dancer, who taught and performed for a decade. Having suffered with severe eating disorders for most of her life, she decided to explore personal training and nutrition to understand herself better.

Though she fell in love with fitness, she continued to struggle with eating disorders and decided to look into her experiences from the perspective of therapy and the trauma she had faced.

“I had all of these qualifications to help me understand myself, and I wanted to create something to help other women do the same,” said Nikki.

Her holistic women’s health coaching remains online, allowing her to serve a global audience as far as America, New Zealand and Australia. Many of her Northamptonshire clients started out doing personal training with Nikki and have remained loyal to her.

When asked what her clients like most about her offering, Nikki said: “They don’t feel judged. Women are most fearful of being judged, and with me they receive empathy and are seen as they are.”

An exciting aspect of Nikki’s work is organising a huge health and wellbeing event for women, which is being held at Fawsley Hall on October 26 this year.

This flagship event and end of year celebration is open to her clients and the public off the back of its success over the past few years.

It welcomes people among the wellbeing and holistic health industry from all over the world, to celebrate women becoming the best versions of themselves.

Attendees can join face-to-face or online, and it has previously been described as “inspiring” for bringing together a community of like-minded women in this digital age.

With talks on financial health, sobriety, hormone health, trauma and mindset all lined up, as well as a joyous vocal session, Nikki looks forward to welcoming more than 100 women to the event later this year.

For more information on Nikki Antonaccio Online Coaching and this upcoming event, visit the business’ Instagram page here.